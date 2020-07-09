Nigeria logs 15 COVID-19 deaths, 460 new cases in single day

Nigeria’s coronavirus caseload has surpassed 30,000 mark, with 15 people killed by the deadly virus on Wednesday.

The Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) reported 460 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, taking the nation’s total infections to 30,249.

Lagos, the epicentre of the virus tops the chat with 150 new cases, with Rivers recording 49 cases and Oyo, 43 new infections.

Delta, FCT, Anambra, Kano and Plateau amass 38, 26, 20, 20 and 18 new cases respectively, while Edo, Bayelsa, Enugu, Osun and Kwara recorded 14, 13, 13, 12 and 10 new cases respectively.

Others are: Borno-8, Ogun-7, Kaduna-6, Imo-4, Bauchi-3, Gombe-3, Niger-2 and Adamawa-1.

According to the NCDC, 15 deaths were recorded on Wednesday, bringing it to a total of 684 deaths so far, while 12, 373 recoveries had been recorded.

How they Stand:

Lagos-150

Rivers-49

Oyo-43

Delta-38

FCT-26

Anambra-20

Kano-20

Plateau-18

Edo-14

Bayelsa-13

Enugu-13

Osun-12

Kwara-10

Borno-8

Ogun-7

Kaduna-6

Imo-4

Bauchi-3

Gombe-3

Niger-2

Adamawa-1