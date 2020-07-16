National Assembly takes Keyamo fight to Buhari over recruitment for 774,000 jobs

Members of the Senate on Wednesday asked the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, and the Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, to hold a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari on the recruitment of 774,000 Public Works Programme workers.

The senators passed the resolution at the end of a two-hour heated debate behind closed doors on the issue on Wednesday.

The National Assembly had suspended the project penultimate week following a disagreement between its committee on Labour and the Minister of State for Labour, Festus Keyamo.

The federal lawmakers had accused Keyamo of hijacking the recruitment from the National Directorate of Employment, which got N52bn approval to carry out the programme.

Keyamo had, however, told journalists on Tuesday that the President had asked him to proceed with the recruitment, notwithstanding the position of the National Assembly on the issue.

The Senate President, on resumption of plenary on Wednesday, called for a closed-door session to discuss the development.

Neither the Senate President, nor the spokesperson for the red chamber, Senator Ajibola Basiru, disclosed details of the lawmakers’ deliberation to journalists after the meeting.