Lagos records spike in COVID-19 infections, national caseload tops 34, 000

Nigeria’s Coronavirus caseload surpassed 34,000 on Wednesday, as Lagos, the epicentre of the pandemic recorded a spike in infections again.

Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) figures late Wednesday put the nation’s overall Coronavirus caseload at 34,259 after 643 new infections were recorded.

Lagos receives the lion share with 230 new infections. This represents a spike from the 128 cases it recorded on Tuesday.

Six deaths were recorded on Wednesday, taking the overall deaths to 760, with 13,999 recoveries recorded so far.

“On the 15th of July, 2020, 643 new confirmed cases and 6 deaths were recorded in Nigeria. No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.

Till date, 34,259 cases have been confirmed, 13,999 cases have been discharged and 760 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory,” NCDC said on its website.

According to the NCDC, the 643 new cases are reported from 19 states- Lagos (230), Oyo (69), FCT (51), Edo (43), Osun (35), Rivers (30), Ebonyi (30), Kaduna (28), Ogun (27), Ondo (23), Plateau (20), Benue (17), Enugu (16), Imo (10), Delta (6), Kano (4), Nasarawa (2), Kebbi (1), Ekiti (1)