Lagos records spike in COVID-19 infections, national caseload tops 34, 000

July 16, 2020 0

Nigeria’s Coronavirus caseload surpassed 34,000 on Wednesday, as Lagos, the epicentre of the pandemic recorded a spike in infections again.

Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) figures late Wednesday put the nation’s overall Coronavirus caseload at 34,259 after 643 new infections were recorded.

Lagos receives the lion share with 230 new infections. This represents a spike from the 128 cases it recorded on Tuesday.

Six deaths were recorded on Wednesday, taking the overall deaths to 760, with 13,999 recoveries recorded so far.

“On the 15th of July, 2020, 643 new confirmed cases and 6 deaths were recorded in Nigeria. No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.

Till date, 34,259 cases have been confirmed, 13,999 cases have been discharged and 760 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory,” NCDC said on its website.

According to the NCDC, the 643 new cases are reported from 19 states- Lagos (230), Oyo (69), FCT (51), Edo (43), Osun (35), Rivers (30), Ebonyi (30), Kaduna (28), Ogun (27), Ondo (23), Plateau (20), Benue (17), Enugu (16), Imo (10), Delta (6), Kano (4), Nasarawa (2), Kebbi (1), Ekiti (1)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2017 - TheCitizen Newspaper. All rights reserved.
x

Check Also

National Assembly takes Keyamo fight to Buhari over recruitment for 774,000 jobs

Members of the Senate on Wednesday asked the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, and the Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, to hold a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari on the recruitment of