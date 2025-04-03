The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has warned airlines against selling tickets to Nigerians on international travels without proper visa documents.

The warning comes as passengers complained about airlines selling tickets to passengers, only to airlift them halfway to their destinations and deport them back to Nigeria.

The Director, Consumer Protection and Public Affairs, Michael Achimugu, in a statement, said such actions, which involve the refusal of boarding and entry at intermediate and transit stops to some Nigerians due to visa and travel restrictions are causing significant distress to passengers and tarnishing the reputation of the aviation industry in Nigeria.

He said the NCAA finds such practices unacceptable as it is the responsibility of airlines to inform passengers about any potential barriers to their admissibility at their destination before the commencement of travel.

“Passengers should not be put in a position where they are denied entry or returned to Nigeria only on arrival at intermediate/transit stops,” he stated.

“In line with the provisions of Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations 2023 Part 19.21.1.1, all airlines and their agents must ensure that passengers are informed of any potential admissibility issues or travel restrictions in advance of their departure,” he said.

“Airlines must take appropriate measures to screen and provide passengers with accurate, up-to-date information regarding their travel documents and visa requirements before issuing a ticket and proceeding to board them.

“Any airline found to be engaged in such practices will be subject to regulatory action, including but not limited to fines, suspension of flight operations, or other measures deemed appropriate.”

Achimugu said the authority expects the cooperation of all airlines in maintaining the integrity and professionalism of the aviation industry, as well as ensuring the well-being of Nigerian passengers.