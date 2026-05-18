NDC shifts deadline for nomination forms to May 24

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has extended the deadline for the collection of Expression of Interest Forms for aspirants seeking elective positions ahead of the 2027 elections.

The party announced that the deadline, initially fixed for 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 17, 2026, has now been extended to midnight on Sunday, May 24, 2026.

The extension applies to aspirants contesting for State Houses of Assembly, House of Representatives, Senate and Governorship positions.

In a statement signed by the party’s National Secretary, Ikenna Morgan Enekweizu and shared on its X account Monday morning, it said the move was aimed at giving more aspirants the opportunity to complete the process.

“The deadline for the collection of Expression of Interest Forms for the State Houses of Assembly, House of Representatives, Senate, and Governorship positions… has been extended to 12:00 midnight on Sunday, 24th May, 2026,” the statement said.

The party, however, announced that the collection of Expression of Interest Forms for the office of the President has officially closed.

According to the revised timetable, screening of aspirants who have purchased and completed the forms will begin on Tuesday, May 19, and end on Tuesday, May 26.

“The collection and return of Nomination Forms for all screened and cleared aspirants will commence on Wednesday, 20th May, 2026, and close on Tuesday, 26th May, 2026,” the party added.

The party said all aspirants would undergo screening and pre-qualification interviews at designated venues nationwide and must present educational certificates, birth certificates or declarations of age, passport photographs, voter cards, party membership cards and copies of their curriculum vitae.

“All documents submitted to the Screening Committee must be in six copies each”, it explained.