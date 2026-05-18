Commenting on the operation, the Defence Headquarters said more than 20 ISIS/ISWAP fighters were killed.
According to the Director of Defence Information, Major General Samaila Uba, the operation targeted terrorist hideouts in Metele area of northern Borno, a known flashpoint for insurgent attacks.
In a statement, he said the strikes were based on credible intelligence indicating the movement and convergence of terrorist elements in the area.
The Defence Headquarters explained that the latest offensive is part of sustained counterterrorism operations in the North-East, aimed at dismantling insurgent networks and denying them safe havens.
“The ongoing operations follow the neutralisation of ISIS commander Abu-Bilal al-Minuki and are part of sustained efforts to disrupt terrorist networks, remove them from the battlefield and deny the terrorists any safe haven within Nigeria,” the statement read.
The military further reaffirmed its commitment to defending Nigeria’s territorial integrity, stressing that insurgents will continue to face decisive action.
“The Armed Forces of Nigeria will continue to aggressively defend the sovereignty, security and territorial integrity of the nation. Terrorists who threaten our citizens, communities and national stability will be located and defeated. There will be no safe haven for terrorists anywhere in Nigeria,” it added.
President Bola Tinubu and Donald Trump, his American counterpart announced a joint operation that led to the killing of a senior ISIS commander, Abu-Bilal Al-Minuki.
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