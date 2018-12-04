NEMA probe: Reps collating signatures to impeach Osinbajo – Lawmaker

A member of the House of Representatives, Mr. Johnson Agbonayinma, representing Egor/Ikpoba-Okha Federal Constituency, Edo State, has alleged that some members are collating signatures with the aim of impeaching Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo.
Agbonayinma made the allegation while addressing journalists in Abuja on Tuesday.
The lawmaker said, “Some political gladiators and media houses” were sponsoring fake news against Osinbajo.
“The reason is because of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) investigation,” he said.
Agbonayinma, however, failed to name those behind the campaign against the Vice-President, saying they included disgruntled members of the All Progressives Congress (APC).
The House had probed the activities of the NEMA in the North-East, during which it indicted Osinbajo and the Director-General of the agency.