NEMA probe: Reps collating signatures to impeach Osinbajo – Lawmaker

A member of the House of Representatives, Mr. Johnson Agbonayinma, ‎representing Egor/Ikpoba-Okha Federal Constituency, Edo State, has alleged that some members ‎are collating signatures with the aim of impeaching Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo.

Agbonayinma made the allegation while addressing journalists in Abuja on Tuesday.

The lawmaker said, “Some political gladiators and media houses” were ‎sponsoring fake news against Osinbajo.

“The reason is because of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) investigation,” he said.

Agbonayinma,‎ however, failed to name‎ those behind the campaign against the Vice-President, saying they included disgruntled members of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The House had probed the activities of the NEMA in the North-East, during which it indicted Osinbajo and the Director-General of the agency.