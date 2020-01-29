No Progress – The Nation

EU’s report card an opportunity for comprehensive review of anti-terror war

At a time that activities in the war on terror in Nigeria have visibly increased on the sides of the military and the insurgents, the European Parliament has called on Nigerian government to step up to the plate.

More specifically, the legislative branch of the world’s largest federation has expressed concern about the following: a) recent increase in violence against ethnic and religious communities; b) violations of human rights and disregard for international laws on violence against civilians in the process of fighting insurgency; and c) need to give more attention to underlying causes of terror and violence in the country.

The timing of the European Parliament’s concerns is significant, coming at a time that government leaders in Nigeria are also complaining about rise in the spate of terrorist attacks against civilians and religious leaders.

For example, President Muhammadu Buhari himself expressed resentment against indiscriminate violence against civilians by terrorists in response to the recent killing by Boko Haram of Rev. Lawan Andimi, chairman of a local chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Adamawa State:

“We should under no circumstances let the terrorists divide us by turning Christians against Muslims, because these barbaric killers don’t represent Islam and millions of other law-abiding Muslims around the world.”

Similarly, the governor of Borno State, the epicenter of insurgency in the country, cried recently for help to stem the activities of terrorists.

In a statement by the special adviser on communications and strategy to the governor, Isa Gusau, he said: “Governor Zulum is worried about the recent attacks by Boko Haram in Chul, Rumirgo, Lassa, Mussa, Kufa and Gwandam towns and villages in Askira-Uba Local Government Area of Borno State.”

With the statement on behalf of the governor, there are many other illustrations of increased activities by Boko Haram and its coordinate, Islamic State of West Africa (ISWA) in the last three months that make the statement of the European Parliament only a repetition of what leaders and citizens in Nigeria already know.

Another reason for call from Nigeria’s development partners for urgent review of the situation is the increase in threats to security in other parts of the country from the Northeastern states of Borno, Adamawa and Yobe.

For example, within the first three weeks of 2020, the country had experienced several violent attacks by violent criminals from zones outside the Northeast.

On January 12, sectarian violence led to two deaths in Owan West, Edo State, where kidnappers also abducted two teachers, and in the same month, kidnappers abducted two persons in Ola-Oluwa, Osun State.

On January 14, gunmen killed 30 and kidnapped no fewer than 100 in Kaduna, and another set of gunmen kidnapped two health workers in Zurmi, Zamfara State, while bandits killed 29 in Gummi in the same state.

On January 15, bandits killed 14 in Gummi, and on January 17, kidnappers killed one and abducted 22 in Shiroro, Niger State, while other gunmen killed two persons in Zangon-Kataf in Kaduna.

Even on January 26, at least three persons were killed and 13 others injured after two suicide bombers attacked worshippers during early morning prayers in Gwoza town.

Calls by the European Union and more recently the US Congress for further reflection on what the Nigerian security forces need to do differently about extremism ought not to be discountenanced.

Such review has become necessary in view of the sudden rise in violence from terrorists even after visible efforts by President Buhari during his first term and consistent assurances by the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, of the Nigerian Army’s “unwavering commitment to ensure adequate security and enabling environment for a peaceful and prosperous nation.”

It is a no brainer that the insurgency in the Northeast has been taking a heavy toll on the country and its governance by gulping huge material and human resources to restore security and reduce the trauma of internally displaced citizens. Similarly, insecurity in the Northeast has also become a factor in rising migration out of the country.

Nothing re-echoes the position of EU, Amnesty International, and more recently the US Congress on need for review of counterterrorism efforts more than the call from Borno State governor for “all local government authorities to regularly work with all security stakeholders in their respective councils for consistent review of security challenges and deployment of necessary but lawful measures to safeguard lives and property, being the most important duty of government.”