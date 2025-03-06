The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) is to commence recruitment of qualified Nigerian youth into the corps in 2025.

NSCDC Commandant-General, Ahmed Audi said this while inaugurating the NSCDC Bwari Divisional office on Wednesday in Abuja.

Audi said that the Corps had gotten approval to commence the recruitment of employable Nigerians into the Corps.

He however said that the date for the commencement of the exercise will be announced to the general public in due time.

“We are preparing to recruit officially, we appreciate Mr President for the approval to recruit well behaved Nigerians into the service,”Audi said.

He commended the Bwari Area council for the construction of the divisional office, adding that the office will facilitate security in the area.

“The corps is proud of you and poised to cooperate with you and we will give you all assistance in reciprocation of your action,” he said.

The CG charged other area divisions to emulate Bwari and Kwali divisions who had provided new buildings for the service of the corps.

According to him, there was an existing synergy between security agencies, hence the complementary roles played by NSCDC personnel to sister agencies.

“We perform complementary roles and that is why after the arrest of certain suspects, we hand over such persons to the appropriate authorities while ensuring civility,” the CG said.

He added that credible information received by the corps from residents has helped to avert security threats.

In his remarks, the FCT Commandant of the Corps, Olusola Odumosu, appreciated the gesture of Bwari Chairman, Dr John Gabaya in constructing a befitting division office for personnel of the command.

Odumosu said that the provision of the necessary furniture and office equipment for the structure by the chairman will be an icing on the cake.

He added that one of the challenges faced by operatives of the division was the maintenance and fuelling of operational vehicles, thereby appealing for more support.

“I would like to assure you that now that the division has a better facility to operate from, we will deploy more personnel and working tools.

“Since assumption of office we have created two more divisions, two area commands and several observation posts.

“These are moves to get closer to the people, to have better assessment and understanding of the peculiar security situation at the local levels and for more results oriented operational planning,” Odumosu said.

He further revealed that the Corps had received the requested land allocation for the construction of Gwagwalada Divisional office.

“Let me inform you that we have a near completion of building facilities in the newly created Durumi division, already existing Chika division and a new temporary structure for the newly created Jabi division,” he said.