Super Eagles head coach Éric Sékou Chelle has unveiled a provisional squad of 39 players for Nigeria’s crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Zimbabwe this month.

The squad includes goalkeepers Stanley Nwabali and Adebayo Adeleye, along with key defenders William Ekong, Calvin Bassey, and Ola Aina. Midfield stalwarts Alex Iwobi and Wilfred Ndidi also made the list, while attackers Ademola Lookman, Victor Osimhen, and Moses Simon lead the forward line.

Also included are goalkeeper Maduka Okoye, defenders Bruno Onyemaechi and Zaidu Sanusi, midfielders Frank Onyeka and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, and forwards Ahmed Musa, Samuel Chukwueze, and Sadiq Umar.

First-time call-ups feature defenders Igoh Ogbu and Ifeanyi Onyebuchi, midfielders Anthony Dennis, Chrisantus Uche, and Papa Daniel Mustapha, as well as forwards Tolu Arokodare and Jerome Akor Adams.

Meanwhile, Kayode Bankole, Jordan Torunarigha, Joseph Ayodele-Aribo, Cyriel Dessers, and Nathan Tella could return if they make the final 23-man squad.

Nigeria, currently fifth in Group C, will face group leaders Rwanda in Kigali on March 21 before hosting Zimbabwe at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo, four days later.

NIGERIA’S PROVISIONAL LIST OF 39 PLAYERS FOR RWANDA, ZIMBABWE

Goalkeepers: Stanley Nwabali (Chippa United, South Africa); Maduka Okoye (Udinese FC, Italy); Amas Obasogie (Singida Blackstars, Tanzania); Adeleye Adebayo (Enosis Paralimni, Cyprus); Kayode Bankole (Remo Stars)

Defenders: William Ekong (Al-Kholood FC, Saudi Arabia); Bright Osayi-Samuel (Fenerbahce SK, Turkey); Bruno Onyemaechi (Olympiacos FC, Greece); Gabriel Osho (AJ Auxerre, France); Calvin Bassey (Fulham FC, England); Olaoluwa Aina (Nottingham Forest, England); Zaidu Sanusi (FC Porto, Portugal); Igoh Ogbu (SK Slavia Prague, Czech Republic); Jordan Torunarigha (Gent FC, Belgium); Ifeanyi Onyebuchi (Rangers International)

Midfielders: Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Raphael Onyedika (Club Brugge, Belgium); Alhassan Yusuf Abdullahi (New England Revolution, USA); Fisayo Dele-Bashiru (Lazio FC, Italy); Frank Onyeka (Augsburg FC, Germany); Alex Iwobi (Fulham FC, England); Joseph Ayodele-Aribo (Southampton FC, England); Anthony Dennis (Goztepe SK, Turkey); Chrisantus Uche (Getafe CF, Spain); Papa Daniel Mustapha (Niger Tornadoes)

Forwards: Samuel Chukwueze (AC Milan, Italy); Victor Osimhen (Galatasaray FC, Turkey); Ademola Lookman (Atalanta FC, Italy); Kelechi Iheanacho (Middlesbrough FC, England); Victor Boniface (Bayer Leverkusen, Germany); Simon Moses (FC Nantes, France); Sadiq Umar (Valencia FC, Spain); Nathan Tella (Bayer Leverkusen, Germany); Cyriel Dessers (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland); Tolu Arokodare (KRC Genk, Belgium); Chidera Ejuke (Sevilla FC, Spain); Paul Onuachu (Southampton FC, England); Ahmed Musa (Kano Pillars); Jerome Akor Adams (Sevilla FC, Spain).