Offorkansi emerges PG Awba-Ofemili Dev. Union

The Awba-Ofemili Development Union (ADU) in Awka North Local Government Area of Anambra State, has elected a new set of executive with Hon. Dr. Ikechukwu Offorkansi emerging as the President-General (PG).

Confirming this, His Royal Highness, the Ofemili of Awba-Ofemili, Igwe Ezekwesili Maduagwuna, commended the peaceful conduct of the exercise which held at the Umuosite square in the town and witnessed by relevant government delegation with sufficient sensitisation.

Igwe Maduagwuna also urged the new PG and his executive to be bridge builders by ensuring that peace and unity reign during their tenure.

The new executive members of Awba-Ofemili Development Union (ADU) equally elected to work with Dr. Offorkansi include Mr Fidelis Mbene as Vice President, Mr. Okechukwu Okoye as Secretary- General and Thomas Okafor became the Assistant Secretary.

Others were Mr. Nathaniel Nwibe who emerged Treasurer; Pastor Alphonsus Maduabuchi, the Financial Secretary; Fidelis Mbonu – Public Relations Officer (PRO) and Polycarp Ndukaife elected as Auditor.

In his acceptance speech, Dr. Offorkansi on behalf of his team pledged to make peaceful co-existence and development the bedrock of his administration.

He also enjoined every indigene of Awba-Ofemili especially ADU branches across Nigeria and abroad to join hands with the executive to return the town to the path of greatness and bring about the required serenity to spur development.

Offorkansi assured he will work with Governor Willie Obiano and Igwe Maduagwuna to achieve the goals ADU has set moving the town forward and on the path of development.