The Ogun State Government on Saturday denied reports suggesting that it had endorsed Prince Ademorin Aliu Kuye as the next Awujale of Ijebuland, describing the claims as false and misleading.

In a statement signed by the Honourable Commissioner of the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, the government said “that it is not involved in, nor has it endorsed, any such claim.

“Attention has been drawn to rumours circulating in certain quarters alleging that the Ifa oracle has chosen Prince Ademorin Aliu Kuye as the next Awujale of Ijebuland and that the State Government has endorsed or supported this purported outcome.”

The statement explained that the selection and installation of the Awujale is strictly guided by applicable laws, established procedures, and recognised traditional customs.

The government stressed that it is not involved in, nor has it endorsed, any outcome of the selection process.

“Any suggestion that the Government has adopted or approved a candidate through an oracle or any informal process is false, misleading, and should be disregarded by the public.”

It also revealed that the process for filling the vacant stool has been temporarily halted.

“Furthermore, the Ogun State Government wishes to inform all stakeholders and the general public that the process for filling the vacant stool of the Awujale of Ijebuland has presently been halted.

“This decision was taken in view of the various complaints and petitions received concerning the selection procedure. The temporary suspension is to allow for due review and to ensure that the process remains transparent, lawful, and acceptable to all concerned parties,” the statement said.

The government further urged the public to rely solely on official communications and to avoid spreading rumours that could create tension or misunderstanding.

“The Government remains committed to maintaining peace, order, and respect for due process and traditional institutions across the State,” the statement concluded.

It was earlier reported that the Ogun State government, in January, halted the selection process for the new Awujale of Ijebu land, the second suspension in less than a month, with a heavy deployment of security forces at the palace.

The Awujale stool became vacant in July 2025 after the death of 91-year-old Oba Sikiru Adetona, who reigned for 65 years.

The government said the decision to halt the process was to protect public order, safeguard the integrity of the selection, and maintain the prestige of the stool.

Earlier, on December 18, 2025, the state government suspended the process over procedural errors that could trigger litigation.

The Fusengbuwa Ruling House had shortlisted 95 contestants—including 94 princes and one princess—during a nomination meeting held at Bisrod Hall, GRA, Ijebu Ode.