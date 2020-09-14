Okezie denies asking Abia doctors to forfeit salary arrears

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State has denied asking resident doctors in the state to forfeit their salary arrears.

The Abia State Commissioner for Information, Chief John Kalu, spoke for the governor in a statement on Sunday titled, “Ikpeazu never asked resident doctors to forfeit salary arrears.”

Kalu said, “We wish to state categorically that contrary to the claims by the National Association of Resident Doctors, at no time did Governor Okezie Ikpeazu or Abia State Government ask resident doctors or any other worker of the state to forfeit any salary arrears.

“The administration is determined to continue to support ailing state parastatals to pay workers regularly and clear due arrears.”