Commissioner deploys 1,000 policemen for Edo election

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has deployed 1,000 policemen to provide security during the forthcoming governorship election in Edo State.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said in a statement on Sunday that Odumosu deployed the policemen to complement the men that the Inspector-General of Police, Muhammed Adamu, had deployed in the state for the election.

He stated that Odumosu urged the policemen to be professional in their duties and shy away from acts capable of denting the image of the Force and truncating the peaceful conduct of the election in Edo State.

The statement read, “The CP warned the officers and men from Lagos State Command to be of good conduct and exhibit professionalism in discharging their duties before and during the election. Odumosu made the call while addressing the men at the parade ground of the Police College in Ikeja.

“He reiterated the commitment of the Inspector-General of Police to sustain the core values of democracy in Nigeria via fair, free and credible elections. The CP also dropped the hint on the welfare packages for police personnel detailed for the Edo special duty as approved by the Inspector-General of Police to boost their morale.”