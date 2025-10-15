Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, on Tuesday swore in 19 commissioners and several chairmen and members of boards and commissions, with a stern warning against corruption and actions that could undermine the integrity of his administration.

The swearing-in took place at the Government House, Benin City, and was attended by the Deputy Governor, Dennis Idahosa; Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Chief Lateef Fagbemi, the Secretary to the State Government, Musa Ikilor, the Chief of Staff, Alhaji Gani Audu, serving Commissioners, Special Advisers, Heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies, Permanent Secretaries, and other top government officials.

This was contained in a statement by Okpebholo’s Chief Press Secretary, Fred Itua, on Tuesday.

He emphasised that all appointments were made strictly on merit, reminding the new appointees that their roles are not rewards but a call to serve the people of the state.

The governor said, “Your nominations did not come as a reward or patronage, but as a call to serve the people of Edo State.

“This administration came into office on the promise of practical governance to touch the lives of our people directly.”

He reiterated that his administration’s focus remains on service delivery and tangible results, not propaganda, urging the commissioners and board members to perform their duties diligently and with dedication.

Okpebholo added, “Our focus is not on propaganda, but on service delivery and tangible results that can be felt in every community across our state.”

The governor charged the appointees to see their new positions as an opportunity to contribute meaningfully to the state’s development and warned them against corrupt tendencies.

“While I congratulate you on your deserved elevation, I must warn that your appointment is not for personal enrichment.

“You are not here for money-making, but for service, for sacrifice, and for a better life for Edo people. This administration has zero tolerance for corruption. You are expected to display discipline, teamwork, and a shared sense of purpose. I expect loyalty to the people of Edo State. History will judge us not by our intentions, but by our actions,” he said.

Okpebholo reaffirmed that his goal is to rebuild and reposition Edo State for sustainable growth and to demonstrate that government can indeed work for the people.

He stated, “Today marks another important step in our journey to rebuild and reposition Edo State for development. Together, let us prove that the government can work for the people. Let us write a new chapter where service comes before self and show that a new Edo has truly risen.”

Speaking on behalf of the appointees, Ebea Odianonsen thanked Okpebholo for the confidence reposed in them and assured him of their full commitment to his administration’s vision.

“We thank the governor for finding us worthy to serve. We pledge to support your developmental agenda and ensure that all your promises to the people of Edo State and to President Bola Tinubu are fully realised,” he said.

Odianonsen further pledged that the new commissioners and board members would work tirelessly to help the governor deliver on his promise of effective governance and political stability in the state.

Recall that the governor had earlier appointed 10 commissioners, bringing to 29 the number of commissioners in the state.