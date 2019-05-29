Olanlege wins to emerge new Ekiti FA boss

By Akeem Busari

The long drawn battle and crises that rocked Ekiti football were finally laid to the bed with the election of Bayo Kehinde- Olanlege as the new Chairman of Ekiti State Football Association.

At the elective congress of the EKSFA which held Tuesday, at the state capital, the youthful but vastly experienced football administrator was unanimously elected as the chairman for a four year tenure.

Speaking after his election, Olanlege expressed gratitude to God for making it possible.

He was also quick to praise the immense efforts of the football leaders, stakeholders and particularly, the state government for ensuring that football in the state got back on track and reclaimed its pride of place in the country.

Olanlege was also magnanimous in victory as he declared that there had been no vanquished or losers in the election.

” We thank God for a peaceful and smooth elections into the EKSFA board. I declare, here, with all sense of responsibility, that we are all winners. As a matter of fact, Ekiti football is the biggest winner,” an obviously-elated Olanlege remarked.