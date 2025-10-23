The Oyo State Government has dismissed as false a viral social media post claiming that it has introduced new taxes on social events, such as weddings, burials, and naming ceremonies.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Commissioner for Information, Prince Dotun Oyelade, described the report as “fake and mischievous”, saying it was crafted with the sole aim of discrediting the government and misleading the public.

Oyelade clarified that the purported tax notice did not meet any of the official standards required for legitimate government levies.

“Any official table of this nature must contain a revenue code for payment and bear the signature of the Chairman of the Oyo State Internal Revenue Board. None of these conditions was fulfilled in the viral post,” he said.

He also pointed out that the alleged document lacked the official address of the Oyo State Internal Revenue Office, further confirming its fraudulent nature.

The commissioner urged residents to disregard the false publication, warning that as the next elections draw nearer, individuals with political motives may resort to misinformation campaigns to undermine the achievements of Governor Seyi Makinde’s administration over the past seven years.

Oyelade further cautioned bloggers, journalists, and online platforms against spreading unverified information, advising them to uphold professionalism by verifying facts before publication.

“It is important for media practitioners to confirm the authenticity of every report to avoid being tools in the hands of mischief-makers,” he added.

The statement reaffirmed the government’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and the welfare of residents, stressing that Governor Makinde’s administration remains focused on delivering people-oriented projects and policies across Oyo State.

In other news, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has called for greater transparency and fairness in Africa’s partnerships with global powers, especially between Nigeria and China, emphasising that such relationships should be designed to promote mutual benefits and shared prosperity.

Makinde made the call during the opening of the second Ibadan Forum, jointly organised by the University of Ibadan’s Department of History and Zhejiang Normal University, China. The event, themed “Convergence or Divergence? Africa’s Development in Global Partnerships and a Shared Future”, brought together scholars and policymakers to explore the complex dynamics shaping Africa’s position in the global order.

Scholars, policymakers, and thought leaders from far and wide, including the Personal Assistant to Governor Seyi Makinde, Alhaji Azeez Akeem; Professor Olutayo Adesina, the Acting Head of Department of History, Dr. Monsuru Muritala; and others, graced the occasion which was held at Ibadan Business School, Bodija, Ibadan.

The Ibadan Forum 2025 is a Nigeria-China academic dialogue, while the UI-Zhejiang partnership, which began in 2018, has led to student exchanges, research collaborations, and a diversification of cultural dialogue.