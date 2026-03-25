By Olalekan Adetayo

Festivals are held in many places across Nigeria. They can be cultural, traditional, or spiritual, among others. The frequency of these festivals varies from one place to another, depending on their purpose. They may be annual or more frequent. Most times, these festivals are meant to foster unity and communal living. I am not aware of any festival deliberately conceived to cause havoc.

What should have been a moment of cultural pride in Ozoro, Delta State, recently instead became a stain on our collective conscience. A festival—an institution meant to celebrate heritage, unity, and identity—was reduced to a theatre of sexual harassment, where the dignity of women was casually stripped in full public glare. Let me be clear from the outset: this was not merriment taken too far, nor a misunderstanding dressed up as outrage. It was a brazen violation, enabled by a crowd and sustained by a dangerous culture of silence.

Ozoro is not just a location, but a cultural community now forced into an uncomfortable spotlight. It is now known not for mere “misconduct”, but for sexual harassment and the public degradation of women.

The outrage began with a viral video last Friday showing scenes of sexual assault involving several women during a local festival in Ozoro. The footage captured groups of young men reportedly attacking women seen in public, forcefully tearing their clothes and subjecting them to various forms of molestation. According to reports, the incident occurred on Thursday, March 19, during an annual festival in the community, where women are allegedly expected to remain indoors. It was claimed that any woman found outside during the event became a target for harassment by participants.

That such a disturbing situation played out in broad daylight in the 21st century calls for serious concern. The public nature of this shameful act—crowd participation, normalisation, and the absence of immediate restraint—is also heart-rending. An elder does not sit in the market while the head of a newborn becomes slanted, so goes a Yoruba proverb. This proverb emphasises the huge responsibility of elders in society. It means that when wise and experienced people are present, they must guide, correct, and protect the younger ones from going astray. Without sounding rude, one is left to wonder whether all the responsible elders of Ozoro travelled out of the community when that show of shame was unfolding.

Since the news of this sad occurrence broke, well-meaning Nigerians and groups have condemned it. One call that has been consistent across reactions is the demand for justice for the victims. This is very important. There have been reports of arrests, but it must not end there.

It is not uncommon in cases like this that once public outrage subsides, security operatives quietly release arrested perpetrators back into society, where they lurk, waiting for another opportunity to resume their nefarious activities.

Festivals in any part of the country are sacred social spaces—meant to honour ancestry, unity, and shared identity. What happened in Ozoro, under the watch of the traditional ruler and other elders, is not part of tradition but a distortion of culture. No culture that strips dignity from women deserves to be defended as culture.

Even from a spiritual perspective, as far as African spirituality and moral order are concerned, festivals often carry deep significance—purification, thanksgiving, reverence for the land and ancestors. Sexual misconduct in such spaces is a desecration, not merely a crime. It is an offence against communal values and moral order, not just against individuals.

We must avoid the danger of normalisation that has crept into the broader Nigerian pattern, where harassment is dismissed as “fun”, “tradition”, or “youthful exuberance”. Such excuses create permission for repetition. If this is tolerated in daylight, what then happens in the dark?

It is commendable that the state police command has claimed that arrests have been made. However, this is not sufficient. There is a need for thorough investigation, public accountability (within the bounds of the law), and community-level sanctions.

Yes, the police may be doing their part, but policing alone cannot fix a cultural failure. There is a role for community leadership, which is why one must again question the whereabouts of the elders when this disgrace was unfolding. Traditional rulers, youth leaders, and festival organisers must act. There must be clear codes of conduct for festivals, adequate security presence and crowd control, as well as firm consequences for offenders within the community. Culture must be actively protected, not passively claimed.

Society as a whole also has a role to play. Men must act responsibly at all times, whether in public or private. Complicity, silence, and participation are all culpable. There must be a societal reset where dignity is non-negotiable.

This must not fade into yet another viral incident—justice must be visible, and change must be enforced. The arrests reportedly made by the Nigeria Police Force may offer an immediate response, but they cannot be the end of the matter. Justice must go beyond headlines; it must be seen, felt, and enforced within both the legal system and the community that allowed this shame to unfold.

Ozoro must decide what it wishes to be remembered for—a custodian of culture or a symbol of its distortion. Because in the end, any society that cannot guarantee dignity and safety for its women, even in its most sacred gatherings, has lost far more than order—it has lost its soul.