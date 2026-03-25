World StageLimited (WorldStage), a Nigerian based research and technology driven global focused firm has announced plans to present its Nigeria’s Macroeconomic Outlook 2026 on Thursday, March 26, 2026 at the LCCI-BOI Innovation Hub, Nurudeen Olowpopo Street, Alausa Ikeja Lagos by 10AM.

According to a statement by WorldStage, the event will hold with a business talk titled “Nigeria’s Economy: Getting it right” by Engr Jani Ibrahim, President, Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (NACCIMA).

The Outlook titled “Turning the corner” which was produced in partnership with Zenith Bank, NLNG, CBN, NNPC Limited, Linkage Assurance and Fidelity Bank will to be reviewed at the forum by Mr Gbenga Omotosho, Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Lagos State.

Mr Tim Akano, MD/CEO, New Horizons Nigeria in his Foreword for the Outlook said, “WorldStage Nigeria’s Macroeconomic Outlook 2026 arrives at a time when conversations about reform, productivity, and sustainable growth have become more crucial.

“This publication provides a thoughtful and well-researched perspective on various sectors that shape Nigeria’s economic landscape. From banking, capital markets, and telecommunications to agriculture, manufacturing, education, and the creative economy, the contributors provide insights that help readers understand both the opportunities and the complexities within the Nigerian economy.”

He added that, “What stands out in this outlook is its balanced reflection of ambition and realism. While the projections point to improving macroeconomic indicators and renewed momentum driven by ongoing reforms, the analysis does not ignore the structural challenges that still demand observation and attention particularly in infrastructure, productivity, funding, and regulatory efficiency in the country. Addressing these issues will determine how effectively Nigeria can translate policy intentions into measurable national progress.”

Mr Segun Adeleye, President/CEO of WorldStage said, “We set out to produce one of the best and most comprehensive outlooks for Nigeria with this.

“We want it to stand out as a trusted document that all stakeholders including local and international investors can rely on throughout the year and beyond.”

The event is to be attended by major stakeholders in the economy including regulators, operators and the media.