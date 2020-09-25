Police arrest man for defrauding Amotekun applicants

The Oyo State Government said on Thursday that it arrested a man, Adeyemi Agboola, in Oyo town for allegedly defrauding unsuspecting applicants seeking recruitment into the state security network, codenamed Amotekun.

The middle-aged man, who operates a cyber café along Durbar Stadium Road in Oyo town, was arrested on Wednesday with 11 fake recruitment forms, which he was allegedly selling to unsuspecting applicants at N500 per copy, with a promise to assist them get the job.

One of his victims, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said he was not aware that the form sold to him was fake until he was arrested at the screening venue.

The state Commandant of the Amotekun Corps, Colonel Olayanju Olayinka, (retd.) said the culprit would face the law for his action.

Olayinka disclosed that the suspected fraudster had been handed over to the police for prosecution, warning members of the public to be careful.

He said, “We shall dig more to know the number of victims that have fallen for the antics of this man.”