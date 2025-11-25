The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has stressed the need for united action to address the insecurity bedevilling Nigeria.

IGP Egbetokun made the suggestion when he paid a sympathy visit to the Governor of Niger State, Mohammed Umaru Bago, over the incident of missing school children of St. Mary’s Catholic Schools in Papiri, Agwara Local Government Area of the state.

The police boss observed that the nation is facing deep and troubling security challenges, adding that Niger State is at the centre of the evolving threats.

The IGP expressed concern about the boldness of criminal networks, maintaining that it demands an immediate, coordinated response from all and sundry.

He described the St. Mary School incident as troubling and heartbreaking, pointing out that “Niger State is too important to Nigeria not to give it the priority attention it deserves.”

He said the security agencies, especially the Nigeria Police Force, are carrying the burden of rescuing the missing children, even as 50 of them have been recovered.

The IGP also revealed that the force has deployed additional tactical assets to the state and expanded its intelligence platforms to support the safe recovery of the remaining schoolchildren and their teachers.

Further speaking he appreciated the continued support of the state government, traditional leaders, and other stakeholders, saying that more needs to be done, while assuring that the Nigeria Police Force will not allow the criminal element to succeed in their cruel agenda in the nation.

Earlier, Niger State Governor, Muhammad Umaru Bago, had appreciated the IGP and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for their prompt response in sending a rescue team to find the missing schoolchildren, adding that the IGP’s critical and tactical commands have been doing remarkable work.

Governor Bago also acknowledged the roles of other security agencies for their concerted efforts aimed at rescuing the missing children. He re-emphasised the need for closer collaborations with all relevant stakeholders in the mission of rescuing the school children.

The governor revealed that more recoveries have been made and expressed optimism that all the children would be recovered, adding that “no life is worth missing.”

He, however, enjoined everyone to remain calm and resolute, and to continue praying for the nation, adding that the nation’s democracy, sovereignty, and national integrity are being threatened; hence, the need to collectively defend its honour, salvage it, and then bring it back to the path of prosperity.