Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has faulted the Federal Government’s handling of the recent abduction and release of schoolgirls in Kebbi State, warning that the development is not a security success but evidence that terrorists now operate as an “alternative government” in parts of the country.

In a statement issued by his media office on Wednesday, Atiku criticised the Special Adviser on Information and Strategy to the President, Bayo Onanuga, over comments made on Arise News describing the girls’ freedom as a security achievement.

Atiku stated the remarks were a “shameful attempt to whitewash a national tragedy and dress up government incompetence as heroism.”

He further questioned Onanuga’s claim that security agencies tracked the kidnappers in real time and contacted them, arguing that such intelligence should have led to the arrest or neutralisation of the abductors, not negotiations.

His words, “Truth be told, the release of abducted Nigerians is not a trophy moment; it is a damning reminder that terrorists now operate freely, negotiate openly, and dictate terms while this administration issues press statements to save face.

“If, as Onanuga claims, the DSS and the military could ‘track’ the kidnappers in real time and ‘make contact’ with them, then the question is simple: Why were these criminals not arrested, neutralised, or dismantled on the spot? Why is the government boasting about talking to terrorists instead of eliminating them?”

Atiku also stated that the repeated cycle of mass abductions, ransom payments and peaceful exits for bandits shows that terrorists now “negotiate, collect ransom, and walk away untouched,” while officials celebrate their supposed cooperation.

He added that no serious nation applauds itself for negotiating with criminals it claims to have under surveillance, stressing that the administration has lost control of national security and is resorting to propaganda to mask its failures.

“Under Tinubu, terrorrist/bandits have become an alternative government — negotiating, collecting ransom, and walking away untouched — while the presidency celebrates their ‘compliance’,” Atiku said.

“No serious nation applauds itself for negotiating with terrorists it claims to have under surveillance. No responsible government congratulates itself for allowing abductors to walk back into the forests to kidnap again.”

“Onanuga and his ilk should stop insulting Nigerians with propaganda.

“If the security agencies truly had eyes on the kidnappers, then letting them escape is a national disgrace that smacks of complicity.”

“At a time Nigerians need protection, the government is offering fairy tales by moonlight,” the statement concluded.

It could be recalled that the abduction occurred on November 17, when armed men stormed the Government Girls’ Secondary School in Maga, killing a staff member and abducting 25 students from their dormitory. One student escaped soon after, leaving 24 in captivity until their release on Tuesday.

President Bola Tinubu, through a statement issued by Onanuga, welcomed the development, expressing relief that “all the 24 girls have been accounted for”, while urging security agencies to intensify deployment and prioritise the rescue of other abducted Nigerians nationwide.