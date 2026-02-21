The Kebbi State Police Command has said it repelled an attack by suspected Lakurawa terrorists on security operatives along the Maje border road in Bagudo Local Government Area of the state.

The command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Bashir Usman, disclosed this in a statement issued on Saturday in Birnin Kebbi.

He said the attackers moved under the cover of darkness with a herd of cattle in an attempt to disguise their approach.

According to him, operatives of the Police Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU) were on alert and swiftly engaged the assailants, forcing them to retreat.

Usman added that some temporary security structures were damaged during the exchange of gunfire, but no lives were lost and no injuries were recorded.

He said security along the border axis has since been reinforced, adding that the area is now calm and under control.

The PPRO warned residents, particularly herders and livestock owners, against moving cattle at night in ways that could be exploited by criminals.

“The Commissioner of Police has warned that security agencies will take firm and lawful action against any suspicious movement or unlawful activity linked to night grazing,” the statement said.