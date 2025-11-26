The Lagos State Police Command has ordered the suspension of an Egungun festival in Oregun area of the state, earlier fixed for Friday and Saturday.

The command has also arrested suspects linked to the circulation of posters and social media posts warning residents against free movement in the area during the festival.

According to a statement signed on Wednesday by the command’s spokesperson, SP Abimbola Adebisi, the suspects, allegedly acting under the name “Oje Parapo of Oregun,” were apprehended after distributing handbills that restricted people’s freedom of movement, expression, and dignity.

The police described these actions as capable of inciting fear and disturbing public order.

“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Olohundare Jimoh, has therefore ordered an immediate suspension of the festival scheduled for November 27 and 28, 2025.

“He warned that the command would not tolerate any activity capable of breaching public peace, threatening safety, or disrupting law and order in the state,” the statement read.

The police vowed that no cultural event or gathering that could heighten tensions or endanger lives would be permitted in the state.

“In a similar incident on November 23, 2025, at Mafoluku in Oshodi under Makinde Division, the police swiftly arrested 12 individuals behind another attempt to incite disorder through circulation of provocative publications.

“All suspects remain under investigation and will be charged upon conclusion of inquiries,” the statement added.

Reiterating the suspension, CP Jimoh directed the Oje Parapo group to desist from any attempt to proceed with the festival, stating that security for such an event could not be guaranteed.

He condemned the fear already created among residents as unacceptable and warned that anyone attempting to undermine public peace would face the full weight of the law.

The command urged Lagos residents to continue their lawful activities without fear, assuring them of sustained protection of life and property.