The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has pledged a thorough probe into allegations of diversion of local government funds in Kogi State.

This commitment follows a petition submitted to the anti-corruption agency’s headquarters on Wednesday by the Igala Youth Council.

Led by their president, Onogu Collins, the youths visited the EFCC office in Abuja to demand urgent action over what they described as a “systematic misappropriation” of local government autonomy funds intended for development across Kogi’s 21 local government areas.

In their petition dated November 26, 2025, the group alleged significant unaccounted federal allocations to local governments in Kogi State during 2024 and 2025.

They cited Dekina, Yagba East, and Adavi LGAs as illustrative examples.

The petition partially reads: “We, the Igala Youth Council in Kogi State, write to bring to your attention a pressing matter regarding the alleged misappropriation of Local Government Autonomy Funds in Kogi State. Our investigation reveals a systematic diversion of funds meant for grassroots development, workers’ welfare, and community advancement in the 21 Local Government Areas of Kogi State..”

The group demanded an independent audit of all local government allocations to Kogi State from 2024 to date, along with the investigation and prosecution of anyone found culpable.

“An independent audit of Kogi State local government allocations (2024 to date), immediate investigation and prosecution of those involved, full access to statutory funds for local government chairmen, and transparency in fund utilisation. We urge prompt action to address this alleged diversion and ensure funds benefit Kogi State citizens,” the petition stated.

Addressing the protesters, EFCC spokesperson Dele Oyewale assured that the commission would act decisively.

“We can assure you that, as is customary with the EFCC, a diligent investigation will be conducted. The petition will be thoroughly attended to,” he said.

In October 2024, the EFCC Chairman, Ola Olukoyede, promised diligent monitoring and tracking of expenditures by the 774 local government chairmen from federal monthly revenue allocations.

He lamented the excessive influence of state governments over local government finances, noting that the commission had expanded its presence and coverage nationwide.