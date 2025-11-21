Former President Goodluck Jonathan on Thursday warned that Nigeria’s democracy is being ‘suffocated’ by reckless political behaviour, cautioning that politics should never be reduced to a playground for unruly conduct.

He argued that leadership must be anchored on responsibility, nation-building and restraint.

He stressed that sustaining democratic stability requires civility and a genuine sense of accountability from all political actors.

Jonathan delivered the remarks at the 10th anniversary dinner of the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation, held Thursday night in Abuja, an event that also doubled as a celebration of his 68th birthday.

The gathering brought together an impressive mix of African statesmen, diplomats, political leaders and business figures.

“Politics is not for rascals. It is for people who want to build, not destroy,” Jonathan said, warning that the rising tide of aggressive rhetoric and hostile political behaviour is weakening democratic resilience across the continent.

He reflected on the experience that inspired the creation of his foundation, noting that its work over the past decade has focused on diplomacy, governance reforms, peacebuilding, mediation and the strengthening of democratic institutions.

Jonathan also lamented the recent spate of violent attacks and abductions across the country, urging leaders at every level to take their responsibility to citizens more seriously and ensure the protection of lives while safeguarding the nation’s democratic order.

Vice President Kashim Shettima, who represented President Bola Tinubu, paid glowing tribute to Jonathan.

He described Jonathan’s 2015 concession of defeat as the defining moment of his presidency and a decision that saved Nigeria from plunging into crisis.

“The highest point of the Jonathan legacy was when he courageously conceded defeat and saved the nation from a precipice,” Shettima said.

He added that Nigeria’s democracy has endured largely because of leaders like Jonathan, individuals who consistently place national interest above personal ambition.

According to him, the statesmanship Jonathan displayed after leaving office has earned him a place among Africa’s most respected democratic figures and positioned the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation as a model for post-office service and peace leadership across the continent.

“Our democracy has survived turbulent election seasons because leaders like former President Jonathan understand that the Nigerian state is bigger than any individual,” he added.

Shettima conveyed President Tinubu’s goodwill and noted that Jonathan’s conduct since leaving office demonstrates that public service does not end when official duties conclude.

Newly elected PDP national chairman and former Minister of Special Duties, Taminu Turaki, also extolled the foundation’s impact. He described it as one of the continent’s most respected institutions in peacebuilding, mediation, conflict resolution and democratic strengthening.

“We have watched with keen interest the activities of the foundation from its inception to date. And we’ve seen how this foundation has now grown up to be one of the most respected foundations in Africa,” Turaki said.

He commended the foundation’s interventions in peace and security across Africa, its work in promoting democratic institutions, and its contributions to education and development.

Turaki added that the People’s Democratic Institute has continued to partner with the foundation because of its commitment to deepening democratic culture and stabilising governance in Africa.

“The successes that the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation has achieved, not only in the West Africa subregion, but indeed in the whole of Africa, is something that every Nigerian should be proud of,” he said.

Executive Director of the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation, Ms Ann Iyonu, offered an emotional reflection on the institution’s decade-long journey and her six years of service.

“We gather tonight not only to commemorate our achievements but to also reflect on the resilience, purpose and grace that have shaped our path,” she said.

She attributed the foundation’s progress to divine guidance and highlighted its work in election mediation, peacebuilding, strengthening democratic institutions, promoting the rule of law and elevating African voices globally.

“Ten years later, we stand proud to say that together we have turned bold ideas into transformative action,” Iyonu noted.

She reaffirmed the foundation’s dedication to building an Africa where democracy thrives, peace is enduring and leaders put the wellbeing of citizens first.

The evening ended with tributes celebrating Jonathan’s national and continental influence, alongside renewed appeals for politicians to embrace responsible conduct and protect the stability of Nigeria’s democracy.