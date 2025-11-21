Terrorists have abducted an unconfirmed number of students and staff at St. Mary’s School, a Catholic institution in Papiri community, Agwara Local Government Area of Niger State.

Details of the abduction remain sketchy, but sources disclosed that many students were taken during a raid on the school.

A source from one of the Catholic churches in Niger State confirmed the incident, noting that the school was still compiling its records.

“Yes, it is true, but I am not in a position to give details. The church will issue an official statement later in the day,” he said.

When contacted, the Spokesperson for the Niger State Police Command, SP Wasiu Abiodun, said he would provide details later.

However, the Head of Department, Disaster and Relief, Agwara Local Government, Ahmed Abdullahi Rofia, confirmed the attack via telephone.

He said the terrorists stormed the school between 2:00 a.m. and 3:00 a.m., adding that the actual number of abducted students and staff had yet to be determined as authorities continue their assessments.

The incident comes just days after a similar attack in Maga, Kebbi State, where 25 students were kidnapped, heightening concerns over the deteriorating security situation in educational institutions across the region.

On Thursday, over 50 schools were shut down in Kwara State as a result of rampaging bandits.

President Bola Tinubu had cancelled his trips to South Africa and Angola to coordinate response to insecurity.