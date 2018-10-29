Poly lecturers suspend planned strike action

October 29, 2018 0

The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) has suspended it scheduled strike action over   government’s neglect and indifference on issues concerning the polytechnic sector.

The union, in a statement  issued yesterday by ASUP National President, Comrade Usman Dutse  said the twenty-one day ultimatum it issued to the federal government which expired on the 23rd October, 2018 would no longer lead to industrial action due  to  the commitment shown by  the federal government at  various negotiation  meetings held with the union on improved welfare for  polytechnic teachers.

The union said it considered the government’s appeals and commitments to resolve the issues in dispute, therefore decided to allow government more time to concretise its promises on it demands.

It added that the NEC would meet by the end of November, 2013 to assess the progress made and take appropriate actions.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2017 - TheCitizen Newspaper. All rights reserved.
x

Check Also

Army, Shiites clash leaves six dead in Abuja

Thousands of members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria stormed the Kubwa Expressway in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, on Sunday, to demand the release of the group’s leader, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, and to protest the killing of Shiites ...