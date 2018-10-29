Poly lecturers suspend planned strike action

The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) has suspended it scheduled strike action over government’s neglect and indifference on issues concerning the polytechnic sector.

The union, in a statement issued yesterday by ASUP National President, Comrade Usman Dutse said the twenty-one day ultimatum it issued to the federal government which expired on the 23rd October, 2018 would no longer lead to industrial action due to the commitment shown by the federal government at various negotiation meetings held with the union on improved welfare for polytechnic teachers.

The union said it considered the government’s appeals and commitments to resolve the issues in dispute, therefore decided to allow government more time to concretise its promises on it demands.

It added that the NEC would meet by the end of November, 2013 to assess the progress made and take appropriate actions.