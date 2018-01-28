Pres. Muhammadu Buhari, Olusegun Obasanjo exchange banters at the African Union (AU) Summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on Sunday.

January 28, 2018 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2017 - TheCitizen Newspaper. All rights reserved.
x

Check Also

Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State (2nd right) with his deputy, Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo (right); state chairman of Nigerian Labour Congress, Comrade Virginus Nwobodo (2nd left) and his counterpart from the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC), Comrade Igbokwe Chukwuma Igbokwe during the worker’s New Year Prayer Rally at the State Secretariat, Enugu, yesterday.