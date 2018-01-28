Pres. Muhammadu Buhari, Olusegun Obasanjo exchange banters at the African Union (AU) Summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on Sunday.

Related Articles
Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State (middle),acknowledging cheers from the traders during the grand finale of the 1st phase of the state’s Traders Empowerment Scheme at the 9th Mile Market Ngwo, Udi Local Govt. Area, yesterday. With him are his deputy, Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo (right); State Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Barr. Sam Ogbu Nwobodo (5th right); and Chairman of the local government area, Mr. Nestor Ochin.
January 26, 2018
Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State (right) and the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) when members of the national leadership of the party paid a courtesy call on the governor at the Government House, Enugu, yesterday.
January 25, 2018
Wife of the Enugu State Governor, Mrs. Monica Ugwuanyi (left), being received by the Nkanu West Local Government chairman, Mr. Henry Okenwa (right), his wife, Ifeoma (2nd right); and the bouquet bearer, Miss Uchenna Praise Okenwa (3rd right), during the flag off of Mrs. Ugwuanyi’s medical outreach for the year at Nkanu, Enugu State, yesterday.
January 18, 2018