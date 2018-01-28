ASABA 2018 ASAC: Host, Kwese TV sign broadcast agreement Monday

Two major landmark events toward a successful hosting of Asaba 2018 African Championships will take place on Monday as the host city, Asaba signs the broadcast agreement with the television company that will produce and broadcast the Asaba 2018 African Senior Athletics Championships.

A statement signed by the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) Head of Media and Publicity also says that on Monday, the mascot and the logo of the championship will be unveiled in Asaba.

Chairman of the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) Evang. Solomon Ogba revealed that Kwese TV will be the official broadcast company for the championships.

“We got fantastic offers from several broadcast companies at home and abroad but Kwese TV’s offer was the best so it was not a difficult decision to make’’.

Evang. Ogba also revealed that the mascot and the logo that will be unveiled were produced by students from Delta State.

“Like previous championships and games that we have hosted in Delta State, this championship will be a community event. Everybody in Delta State and other parts of the world who can add value to this championships will be given the opportunity to do so.

“For the mascot and logo, we made it a competition for the youths and the winners will get fantastic prizes.”

Ogba said the championships will not only be the best African Senior Athletics Championships ever organized, it will rival the IAAF World Championships in terms of organization and management.

He urged Deltans and Nigerians to get behind the championships,

“This championship serves as trials for African athletes that will be participating at the IAAF World Cup in Athletics, so the who is who in African athletics will be here ditto members of the IAAF Family.

“Also, at its last congress, the IAAF made it mandatory for athletes that will participate in the IAAF World Championships to also participate in Area Championships, so we are expecting a full house in Asaba, we urge all Nigerians to be good hosts” said Ogba.