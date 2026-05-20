The 2026 FIFA World Cup was expected to deliver a massive tourism windfall to the United States, but with just weeks to go before kickoff, hotel operators are warning that the promised boom may fail to materialise.

A new report by the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) found that bookings are significantly below expectations in nearly every host city, raising concerns that the tournament’s economic impact could fall far short of forecasts.

The AHLA said the weak reservations do not align with FIFA’s announcement that more than five million tickets have been sold and warned that “the anticipated economic lift may fall short.”

The association, which represents more than 32,000 properties and over 80 percent of franchised hotels in the United States, blamed FIFA for reserving far more hotel rooms than it ultimately needed.

According to the report, the governing body’s large-scale room blocks created what the AHLA described as “manufactured artificial demand,” driving prices sharply higher and giving the impression that accommodation was scarce.

When FIFA later released many of those rooms, hotels were left with a sudden oversupply and weaker-than-expected demand.

The AHLA said hotels had spent years preparing for the tournament and made “significant investments” based on projections that the event would generate 185,000 jobs and contribute $17.2 billion to the US economy.

However, the group warned that fewer international visitors now “threatens the broader economic impact.”

It also stated that FIFA’s bookings “shaped revenue forecasts, staffing plans and preparations.”

Up to 70 percent of rooms initially reserved by FIFA in Boston, Dallas, Los Angeles, Philadelphia and Seattle have since been cancelled, according to the report.

FIFA rejected the claims and insisted its accommodation strategy followed established agreements with hotel partners.

“All room releases were conducted in line with contractually agreed timelines with hotel partners – a standard practice for an event of this scale,” a FIFA spokesperson said.

“In many cases, room releases were made ahead of established deadlines to further accommodate requests from hotels.

“Throughout the planning process, FIFA’s accommodations team maintained consistent discussions with hotel stakeholders, including room block adjustments, agreeing to rates, confirming room types and regular reporting, supported by townhall and ongoing communication.”

Hotel executives say high ticket prices, transportation expenses, taxes and the current political climate have discouraged many potential visitors.

Although room rates have declined by about 20 percent in recent weeks, many remain beyond the budgets of travelling supporters.

In Boston, for example, hotel rooms still cost more than $300 per night.

England supporter Chris Hancock, who has attended four previous World Cups, said his group plans to spend no more than $75 per person per night by staying outside city centres.

“We always tend to stay out of town a little bit and cut the cost that way, so we’re not in the middle of Dallas, Boston or New York,” Hancock said.

“If you’re out of the city centres where everything’s happening, you can get some cheaper deals.

“We’re working within that budget. And at the minute we should be well under that.”

Despite the slow start, the AHLA remains cautiously optimistic.

“We know that many fans are still waiting on tickets and schedules to become clearer before finalising plans,” a spokesperson said.

“We believe bookings will pick up in the weeks ahead. Hotels are ready to welcome guests and ensure that they have the best possible experience.”

Meanwhile, Airbnb said the World Cup is on course to become the “biggest hosting event in Airbnb’s history,” surpassing the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris.

Still, many hoteliers fear they may have to depend on late bookings during the knockout stages to recover some of their expected earnings.

For now, what was billed as one of the biggest tourism opportunities in US history risks becoming a costly disappointment. – Agency report.