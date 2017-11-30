Recall probe: Fugitive Maina has 3 passports – Immigration Service

Wanted former chairman of the task force on pension reform Abdurasheed Maina has three passports which he used to enter and leave Nigeria at will.

This came to light on Thursday during a House of Representatives panel hearing on how the fugitive was reinstated into the country’s civil service after he was declared wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for pension fraud.

Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Mohammed Babandede, who disclosed this said Maina used to have an official passport, which had expired but not renewed; an ordinary valid passport and an American passport.

“We got to know about Maina on September 27, 2013 when he was going out of the country through the MMIA. He has three passports. The first one was an official one, expired not renewed. His current passport is valid till 2018. He also has a valid US passport, to expire 26 Aug, 2020.

“During our checks, we discovered that Maina has travelled many times. He was stopped because of an EFCC letter.

“In Dec 2015, we received a letter from EFCC to remove his name from stop list. But after the president’s directive, we blocked his name on the passport. So, according to our records, he hasn’t been traveling since 2013.”