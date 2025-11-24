The Southeast Caucus of the House of Representatives has appealed to President Bola Tinubu to exercise his constitutional powers to grant a political and humanitarian pardon to the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

The Caucus made the appeal in Abuja on Monday after an emergency meeting convened to review the recent court judgment on Kanu and to examine its broader implications for peace and stability in the Southeast and the country as a whole.

In a statement issued at the end of the meeting, the lawmakers said that although they fully respect the judiciary and the legal processes that led to Kanu’s conviction, the situation has evolved into a wider national concern that now demands a political solution.

According to the Caucus, Kanu’s continued detention has heightened tensions in the region, fueling agitation and repeated disruptions to economic and social life. They noted that despite appeals for calm, the atmosphere in several communities remains charged.

“An act of presidential mercy at this critical moment has the potential to de-escalate tensions, restore normalcy, and reduce the recurring cycle of security operations and civil resistance,” the statement said.

The lawmakers also stressed that the prolonged detention has placed emotional and economic strain on families and communities across the Southeast, contributing to frequent market closures, interrupted schooling, reduced commercial activity, and a climate of fear.

They argued that Nigeria’s constitutional provision under Section 175, which empowers the President to grant pardons, was created for moments such as this — when the strict application of the law may be insufficient to address complex national challenges requiring political discretion and statesmanship.

“An act of clemency would resonate deeply across the country as a symbol of inclusiveness, fairness, and leadership that prioritises healing over division,” the lawmakers stated.

“It would open space for meaningful dialogue between the Federal Government, elected leaders, and community stakeholders, paving the way for a more sustainable path to peace.”

The Caucus urged residents of the Southeast to remain calm, law-abiding and supportive of ongoing efforts to secure a peaceful resolution.

They reaffirmed their commitment to work with the Federal Government to promote national unity, inclusive governance and lasting stability across all regions.

Kanu was sentenced to life imprisonment last week after he was arraigned by the Department of State Services (DSS) for terrorism and treasonable felony. He has since been transferred to a prison in Sokoto State.