Senator representing Anambra Central, Victor Umeh, has formally announced his defection from the African Democratic Congress (ADC) to the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), citing prolonged internal disputes and unending litigation within his former party.

The announcement was read on the floor of the Senate by Senate President Godswill Akpabio during plenary on Tuesday, where Umeh’s letter of resignation and defection was presented.

In the letter, Umeh said he took the decision after wide consultations with his family, constituents, and supporters.

“I welcome you and the entire Senate through this medium of my resignation from the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and my defection to the Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC),” he stated.

He added that his decision was informed by “lingering divisions in the leadership and unending litigation in the African Democratic Congress,” noting that the crisis had made continued membership difficult.

“I have taken this decision after wide consultations with my family, my constituents and supporters in view of the lingering divisions in the leadership and unending litigation in the African Democratic Congress,” the letter read.

Umeh said he remained committed to contributing to national development but would now do so under the NDC platform.

“I remain committed to making my contributions towards the development of our dear nation, but this time through the NDC. Please accept the assurances of my highest regards. Yours faithfully,” he wrote.

The Senate President, while acknowledging the letter, briefly congratulated the lawmaker following the announcement on the floor.

Recall that Umeh had confirmed his resignation during an interview on Arise TV on Monday, stating that he had formally left the ADC on May 1 before joining the NDC.

“I’ve resigned from the ADC since the 1st of May. NDC? That’s the destination,” he said.

Explaining further, the senator said the coalition that birthed the ADC had initially generated hope but was later affected by internal disagreements and legal disputes.

“When the coalition came together, it came with a lot of hope. Along the line, legal twists were introduced in the matter,” he said.

He also defended frequent party movements in Nigeria, attributing them to weak institutional stability within the political system.

“Movement from party to party happens in Nigeria because of the lack of stability in our politics,”Umeh said.