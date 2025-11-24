Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State on Monday sounded a warning to traditional rulers found culpable of allocating land or signing unauthorised land agreements to strangers, saying they would face sanctions and the full wrath of the law.

Abiodun, who stated this during a high-level security meeting on Monday at Iperu Remo, stressed that all land in the state belongs to the government, and that traditional rulers have no authority to allocate land to non-indigenes without due process.

He noted that the government would no longer tolerate land-related irregularities that threaten peace and security, and would not hesitate to deal decisively with anyone found to be wanton.

“We would hold any baale accountable for allocating land to strangers in Ogun. All land belongs to government. No Kabiyesi or Baale has the authority to allocate land to strangers.

“We will hold any Baale responsible for signing MOUs or allocating land to strangers, and the law will be very swift,” he said.

The governor also lauded President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for providing strong leadership as the nation’s economy stabilises, despite what he described as “false narratives being promoted in some quarters.”

He further congratulated the President and security agencies on the progress made in rescuing kidnap victims in the Niger/Kwara part of the country.

He said that the state, as the industrial capital and gateway between Nigeria’s commercial and other regions, must be forward-thinking in securing its borders and communities.

Stating that the best time to prepare for war was during peace, Abiodun said that insecurity must first be tackled for any meaningful economic development to take place in the country.

He rolled out measures to boost internal security, including mandatory documentation of foreign nationals, the dismantling of ZAGA settlement, sanctioning landlords who harbour criminals, establishment of FOB and control of scavengers, intensifying security at the forest and stopping illegal mining.

Abiodun said, “Mandatory Documentation of Foreign Nationals: All foreign nationals within the state must be properly documented in accordance with security protocols and immigration regulations.

“ZAGA Enclave: The ZAGA settlement is to be dismantled and taken over by the Government to prevent its continued use for unlawful activities.

“Sanctions for Landlords Harbouring Miscreants: Landlords and individuals found to be accommodating miscreants or criminal elements will be decisively dealt with in line with the law.

“Engagement with Non-Indigenes: A strategic meeting will be convened with the non-indigene communities to strengthen mutual understanding and enhance security cooperation.

“FOB Establishment at ILARA (Yewa North): The establishment of a Forward Operating Base (FOB) around Ilara, a key border community in Yewa North, will be prioritised to tighten border security.

“Control of Scavengers: Activities of scavengers across the state will be strictly regulated to curb criminal infiltration and illicit practices.

“Forest and Government Reserve Operations: Security agencies will intensify operations to flush out criminal hideouts within forests and government reserves.

“Illegal Mining: All illegal mining activities will be confronted decisively, with perpetrators apprehended and prosecuted.

“Ajebo non-indigene Settlement: The settlement in Ajebo is currently under investigation, and necessary actions will be taken upon the conclusion of the interrogation.

“Assurance of Peace and Security: Citizens are assured that the government remains fully committed to maintaining peace, stability, and the security of lives and property.

“Inter-Agency Collaboration: Enhanced collaboration and cooperation among all security agencies will further strengthen and modernise the state’s security architecture.

“Hunters Appreciation Collaboration: Committed to providing support for law enforcement. We encourage the provider to provide timely information to us to ensure a prompt response by law enforcement . Security is a joint responsibility of all of us.”

The governor reaffirmed that the government remains fully committed to ensuring peace and protecting lives and property, emphasising the importance of inter-agency collaboration to modernise the state’s security architecture.

He acknowledged and appreciated the contributions of local hunters to community security and promised continuous government support for law enforcement agencies.

Abiodun, therefore, urged residents to provide timely and credible information to security operatives.

The governor assured citizens that Ogun State will remain one of the most peaceful and secure states in Nigeria through sustained vigilance, decisive action, and community cooperation.