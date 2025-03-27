The Rivers State Sole Administrator, Retired Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, has suspended political appointees and office holders in the state with immediate effect.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Chief of Staff to the Administrator said the decision was made under the powers granted to Ibas by President Bola Tinubu.

Those affected include the Secretary to the State Government, the Chief of Staff, all commissioners, chairpersons and members of boards, agencies, commissions, and parastatals, as well as all Special Advisers, Special Assistants, and Senior Special Assistants.

“This suspension takes effect from Wednesday, March 26, 2025. The affected officers are to hand over to the permanent secretaries in their MDAs.

“Where there may be no permanent secretary, they are to hand over to the most senior director/head of administration,” the statement read.

Ibas was sworn in as Sole Administrator on Wednesday, March 19, by President Bola Tinubu after the President declared a state of emergency in Rivers State.

The President also suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy, Ngozi Odu, and all elected members of the Rivers State House of Assembly for an initial period of six months.

Ibas, who is a former Chief of Naval Staff, vowed to maintain law and order in the state.

“If the main issue is that of maintaining law and order in the state, I think for any meaningful activities to take place in Rivers State, that is the utmost task that I have,” he said to State House correspondents after the swearing-in.

He also promised to work together with other stakeholders to ensure that order is restored in the state.