The Orsu Divisional Police Headquarters in the Orsu Council area of Imo State has been rebuilt and reopened for effective operations.

The Division was previously destroyed in the early hours of August 6, 2021, by suspected hoodlums during the protracted period of insecurity in the state.

Commissioning the division, rebuilt by Sir Terry Onyejiaku as part of his corporate social responsibility (CSR), the State Police Commissioner, Aboki Danjuma, said the event marked a significant step in strengthening security in the area.

The CP disclosed that the rebuilt division is equipped with modern facilities, including barracks accommodations, to enhance operational efficiency and personnel welfare.

He reiterated the commitment of the Imo Command under his watch to continually guarantee the safety and protection of lives and property in the state while appealing for public support and collaboration.

The Imo Police boss, who also applauded Onyejiaku, an indigene of the area and renowned philanthropist, for facilitating the rebuilding of the division with his personal resources, urged public-spirited individuals and other concerned organizations to emulate his humanitarian gesture, stressing that security is a collective responsibility.

Also, addressing newsmen shortly after the commissioning ceremony, the Command spokesman, DSP Henry Okoye, disclosed that the Command had also deployed well-equipped personnel to the division.

He said, “These officers will operate in synergy with the military, the Department of State Services (DSS), and local vigilante groups, reinforcing efforts to combat crime and maintain law and order across Orsu and its environs.

“CP Aboki Danjuma, representing the IGP, commended Sir Terry Onyejiaku for rebuilding the division as part of his corporate social responsibility (CSR). He described it as a vital investment in Orsu’s security and a testament to the role of private individuals in community safety.

“The CP further assured residents of the unwavering commitment of the Imo State Government, under the leadership of His Excellency, Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodimma, to restoring lasting peace and urged displaced residents to return, emphasizing that robust security measures are in place.

“The Imo State Police Command calls on the people of Orsu to support ongoing security efforts by cooperating with security agencies and reporting suspicious activities to the division or the Command’s emergency lines: 0803 477 3600,” Okoye added.