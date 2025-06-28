Controversial music artiste, Darlington Okoye, aka Speed Darlington or Akpi, has said that the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has no right to declare him wanted.

NAPTIP had declared Darlington wanted in connection with alleged offences including rape, cyberbullying, and cyberstalking via its official Instagram handle @officialnaptip on Friday afternoon.

The post read, “Darlington Okoye, aka Speed Darlington, is wanted in connection with alleged offences including rape, cyberbullying, and cyberstalking. Anyone with credible information on his whereabouts is urged to contact NAPTIP immediately.”

However, in an interview, Darlington maintained that his lawyer would handle the situation.

He said, “Thanks for the heads up, but I’m not worried. They have no right to declare me wanted. My lawyer has already sent it (the ‘wanted’ posted) to me. They just want to embarrass themselves. My lawyer will handle it.”

NAPTIP’S notice came about a month after the singer failed to honour the agency’s invitation, on May 30, 2025, to its headquarters, for questioning over his claim of having sex with a 15-year-old girl during a live Instagram video.

The agency stated that the singer requested to appear on June 26, 2025, instead because he had some commitments.

NAPTIP added that they replied to him in another letter signed by its Director of Information and Communications Technology and Coordinator, Cybercrime Response Team, Hakeem Lawal, stating, “The agency wishes to state that the invitation was sent to you on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, giving you sufficient time to prepare and appear as indicated. Moreover, the issue at hand is of urgent national importance and requires an urgent response.

“However, you are further given till Monday, June 2, 2025, at 1:00 pm, to appear in person at the NAPTIP’s Headquarters: 2028, Dalaba Crescent, Wuse Zone 5, FCT, Abuja, for the interview.”

However, Okoye did not also honour the invitation.

The singer later claimed that his claim was a publicity stunt to promote his new song, saying, “I need controversy to eat.”

In another post, he labelled the video “a prank.” But, his explanation was rejected by critics, who argued that joking about child sexual abuse is in itself harmful. – Punch.