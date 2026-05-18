Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, has won the Imo West Senatorial District (Orlu Zone) primary election of the All Progressives Congress, defeating former Governor Rochas Okorocha by a landslide.

Uzodimma secured 230,464 votes, while Okorocha polled 1,098 votes in the Option A4 primary conducted on Monday.

PUNCH gathered that aspirants in Imo North and Imo East senatorial districts stepped down for consensus candidates Alex Mbata and incumbent senator for Imo North, Patrick Ndubueze.

However, in Orlu Zone, Okorocha insisted on contesting against the governor.

The declaration was made at the party’s collation headquarters in Orlu Local Government Area by the Chairman and Returning Officer of the National Assembly APC Primary Election Committee for Imo State, Rear Admiral Williams Kayode (retd.).