Pep Guardiola is set to step down as Manchester City manager after Sunday’s final Premier League game.

The 55-year-old is expected to close the book on a glittering decade at the Etihad, during which he has won 20 trophies and transformed City into one of world football’s dominant forces.

Guardiola has led City to six Premier League titles — including an unprecedented four in a row — and delivered the club’s first Champions League triumph.

Sponsor partners have been told an announcement is close, with confirmation expected on Sunday ahead of Monday’s open-top bus parade, according to the Mail.

The Catalan still has a year left on his contract, though he could remain at the club in another role.

Former City coach Enzo Maresca and ex-captain Vincent Kompany are among the leading contenders to replace him.

City, fresh from their FA Cup final win over Chelsea, are still locked in the title race with Arsenal.

Manchester City won the domestic title for the eighth time after beating Chelsea 1-0 in Saturday’s final at Wembley, sealed by a moment of brilliance from Antoine Semenyo in the second half.

They face Bournemouth on Tuesday before Sunday’s home game against Aston Villa.