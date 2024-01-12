With the outcome of the Supreme Court judgment on Friday, Ebonyi State Governor, Francis Nwifuru, said he was more focused and poised to deliver dividends of democracy to residents.

According to the governor, the wishes of the people of the state would have been truncated had the apex court ruled otherwise.

The governor said this while reacting to the judgment in a statement made available to journalists by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Monday Uzor, on Friday.

He said, “Today is a historic day in our dear state. It is a day when light overtook darkness, it is a day we are victorious over the Supreme Court judgment that finally upheld the populist mandate freely given to us by you.

” The judgment which was delivered by the erudite judges has finally nailed the protracted legal battle challenging the sincerity of purpose, courage of conviction, equity, fairness and justice- the fulcrum that our coming to power hinged.

“It is a win for all of us who vehemently opposed the mercantilist politics that nearly serrated our shared vision as a people. And so , I congratulate you.

“The People’s Charter of Needs which integrates the urgent needs of our people would have been truncated if not for your fervency in supplications to God Almighty for the judiciary to defend democratic ethos.

“The judgment calls for not only jubilation but celebration because it has brought to an end attempt to truncate the wishes of the people.

” As we have survived their legal onslaughts, we are now more than conquerors, with a renewed verve to deliver the mandate you freely gave.

“We are convinced that never again shall division against our shared norms and common ancestry rear its ugly head.”