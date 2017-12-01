Tell Nigerians the truth about Chibok girls’ abduction – Jonathan tells Gov. Shettima

Mr. Ikechukwu Eze, the media adviser to Nigeria’s immediate past President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, has responded to a statement credited to Borno State Governor Kashim Shettima, accusing the ex-President of bad governance and poor choices, dismissing the governor’s claims as parochial and jaundiced.

In a statement issued on Friday, Eze debunked the allegations of poor governance and cited Jonathan’s key achievements which he said were yet to be matched.

He further challenged Shettima to speak up on the roles he played in the kidnap of the Chibok school girls, arguing that it goes beyond the dismissive claim that “Jonathan thought I kidnapped the Chibok girls.”

The statement reads: “He should be able to tell us if it was Jonathan’s poor choices that led the governor to expose students of Government Girls Secondary School in Chibok to avoidable danger, in total disregard of a Federal Government directive to the governors in the three states most affected by Boko Haram to relocate their students writing the West African School Certificate Examinations to safe zones.”

The statement further disclaimed the book entitled “On a Platter of Gold- How Jonathan won and lost Nigeria” authored by Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, spokesperson of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), as sore grapes and full of lies and gossip.