Barely one week after 38 worshippers of the Christ Apostolic Church, Oke Isegun, Eruku, were abducted and later released, another wave of terror has hit Kwara State, as at least 11 residents were reportedly kidnapped on Monday evening in Isapa, a neighbouring community in Ekiti Local Government Area.

It was gathered that the latest attack occurred around 6pm when between 20 and 30 bandits stormed the quiet agrarian settlement with a large herd of cattle, shooting indiscriminately as residents fled for safety.

Our correspondent gathered that the attackers moved through several parts of the town, firing shots into homes.q

Bullet holes were reportedly found in walls, windows and wooden doors, confirming the intensity of the gunfire.

A community leader, who spoke under strict anonymity, confirmed that 11 persons were abducted, with seven of them belonging to a single family.

According to him, the kidnapped victims include a pregnant woman, two nursing mothers and children.

He listed the abductees as, Talatu Kabiru, six-year-old Magaji, Kande (5 years), 10-year-old Hadiza and Mariam, who is also 6 years old.

Others are 5-year-old Saima, Habibat (housewife), Fatima Yusufu, 22-year-old pregnant woman identified as Sarah Sunday, Lami Fidelis and Haja Na Allah (nursing mother).

“This is the worst attack we have seen in recent times, Seven members of the same family were taken. People are terrified. We don’t even know what to expect next.

“People are now living in fear. This is too much. Eleven people just disappeared into the bush. We don’t know what tomorrow holds,” he said.

A highly-placed security official confirmed the incident on Tuesday, saying that operatives had already begun combing the forest linking Isapa, Eruku and other surrounding villages.

“Yes, 11 people were abducted from what we have gathered. Our men are in that area now to ascertain the exact number and identify those responsible,” he said.

He added that despite the presence of federal security reinforcements deployed after the Eruku church kidnapping, the vastness of the forest and the presence of multiple settlements make surveillance difficult.

“Security agencies from Abuja are still around that axis, but you know that forest is vast. There are many villages around there, and it’s hard to be everywhere at the same time. But we are combing the area to rescue the victims,” he said.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Kwara State Command, SP Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, said the command was still verifying details and would provide an update later.

As of the time of filing this report, no official statement has been issued by the police or the state government.

The attack has sparked fresh panic in Isapa, Eruku and neighbouring communities, with many residents expressing fear that bandits may be attempting to establish dominance in the area.

Local vigilantes have intensified night patrols, while some religious centres have scaled back evening activities.

The Isapa attack is the third major assault on Ekiti LGA communities in less than a month.

Three weeks ago, 18 residents were kidnapped in Eruku but later rescued.

Last week, 38 worshippers were abducted inside a church in Eruku during a thanksgiving service and were also later released.