An Enugu Magistrate Court has remanded three masqueraders for allegedly assaulting and infliction bodily harm on members of the public during the celebration of Oriokpa Masquerade.

The suspects, Emeka Eze (33), Omeke Uchechukwu (22), and Malachi Nnaemeka (30) were arrested on Tuesday by operatives of the state police command.

They were subsequently arraigned and remanded on a three-count charge bordering on conspiracy, demanding money with menaces, and causing grievous harm.

According to the police, the suspects assaulted and inflicted bodily harm on members of the public under the guise of celebrating the Oriokpa Masquerade.

The spokesperson of the command, Daniel Ndukwe, in a statement on Saturday, disclosed that the case had been adjourned to July 31, 2025, for further hearing.

“The Commissioner of Police has ordered intensified efforts to apprehend the remaining members of the masquerade group who are currently at large,” Ndukwe said.

On June 22, some masquerades were seen in viral video along Aku road in Nsukka, assaulting some residents.

Police, however, reported that a male victim was hospitalised due to injuries sustained from the masqueraders’ attack.

“Subsequently, the three suspects were identified and arrested with the assistance of law-abiding members of the community, while others fled,” Ndukwe said.