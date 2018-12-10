TraderMoni: Osibanjo is new ‘Baba Loja’, says Afegbua

He lauded the Northern Elders Forum for their courage in dumping Buhari, whom he said has failed to perform to the expectations of Nigerians.

“The call by the Northern Elders Forum on the issue of withdrawing their support for President Buhari is a justification that they can no longer continue to support incompetence, under-performance and nepotism. The re-election of President Buhari is not what should be supported by any rational mind and sane individual.

“His wife, Aisha Buhari has spoken eloquently about the hijack of the Presidency by two powerful men who have taken over the reins of power at the helplessness of her husband. She has called on Nigerians to rise up and save the country from this outright hijack, so that we can witness progress and development,” Afegbua stated.

He further took a swipe at the first citizen citing missteps in his fight against corruption and the manner federal appointments were distributed under his watch.

“Despite all the pretentious anti-corruption crusade, where have we found ourselves? Nepotism of unparalleled and unbridled emanation has become our lot in the last three years in a country of so many diverse ethnic configurations. The President has become so provincial in his distribution of power and delivery of electoral promises.

“Unemployment is high, corruption is rife, under-performance has become the normative order, indebtedness has been on the increase while the quality of life has ebbed drastically.

“In the fullness of such maladies, how can any reasonable body of enlightened individuals opt for support of such sordid realities?” he asked.