UAE Exchange rebrands as Unimoni in Tanzania

UAE Exchange, a leading financial services brand in Tanzania and a Finablr company, has announced the rebranding of its operation as Unimoni.

The new brand will drive the group’s agenda of facilitating seamless movement of money through a broad spectrum of innovative financial services aimed at enabling customers to fulfil their financial aspirations.

The rebranding in Tanzania, in line with Unimoni’s Africa growth strategy announced in July 2018, reflects the company’s aspirations to strengthen its presence and provide a broader spectrum of innovative financial services to its customers.

Markets including Kenya, Botswana, Rwanda, Seychelles, Uganda, and Zambia has already been rebranded as Unimoni.

Pradeep Kumar, Chief Executive Officer, Unimoni & UAE Exchange, said, “With strong smartphone and mobile internet penetration, along with the greenfield potential that it holds, Africa as a region occupies a key position in the growth plans of Unimoni. The launch of Unimoni in Tanzania will further boost our efforts towards creating seamless and connected financial service experiences for our customers in the continent. Our global strategy revolves around promoting sustainable development and inclusive growth in all markets where we operate by developing services and products designed around the needs of our customers. While we continue to expand our network presence in Tanzania, we will also work towards strengthening our digital capabilities.”

Allen Semboze, Regional Head, Unimoni Africa, said, “With respect to our growth strategy for Africa, Tanzania is an important market for us. Just like in other African markets, we are working on developing innovative technology-led products and collaborating with ecosystem partners to offer more value to our customers.”

Unimoni currently offers money transfer, foreign currency exchange, bill payments and other value-added services in Tanzania.

Riyaz Naghoor, Country Head, Unimoni Tanzania, said, “We are excited to unveil the Unimoni brand in Tanzania. Over the years, through our efficient and customer-centric services, we have built a strong reputation and presence in Tanzania. With the new brand, we aim to build on our capabilities and expand both in terms of network presence and services in the country. We have immediate plans to open five new branches in the country, three in Dar es salaam and two in Arusha and have secured the necessary clearances from the Central Bank.”

Unimoni is part of Finablr, a global platform for Payments and Foreign Exchange solutions.

With deep regulatory know-how, technology expertise and industry leading partnerships, Finablr companies provide a broad array of tailored and trusted financial solutions for consumers and businesses.

With a global reach spanning 170+ countries, Finablr companies processed over 150 million transactions in 2018, managing nearly USD 115 billion for customers.

Unimoni is a renowned global provider of Money Transfer, Foreign Exchange, Payment and Credit solutions.

The brand facilitates the seamless movement of money across geographies, currencies and channels with a focus on delivering convenience, speed and value to its customers so as to enable them to achieve their financial ambitions.

With multiple touchpoints spanning retail stores, digital channels and self-service kiosks, Unimoni offers a secure and simplified one-stop financial solutions for its customers.

Finablr is a global platform for Payments and Foreign Exchange solutions underpinned by modern proprietary technology.

With deep regulatory know-how, a relentless focus on innovation and leading industry partnerships, Finablr’s group companies provide a broad array of tailored and trusted financial solutions for consumers and businesses across a wide network of digital channels, payments platforms and retail stores.

Finablr is present across the entire payments and foreign exchange value chain, from origination to processing to last-mile distribution.

An integrated platform is at the heart of group’s proposition, supporting an omni-channel strategy underpinned by best-in-class operating capabilities and connectivity to global payment networks.

Driven by technology, the platform combines flexibility with significant economies of scale, making Finablr a partner of choice for leading global banks, financial institutions, retailers, mobile wallet providers and payment & technology companies.

Through its category renowned brands, including UAE Exchange, Travelex, Xpress Money, Unimoni, Remit2India, Ditto and Swych, Finablr processed over 150 million transactions in 2018, managing nearly USD 115 billion in volume for its customers.

The groups global reach spans over 170 countries with relationships with more than 100 regulators.