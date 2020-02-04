Jonathan, Obasanjo in chance meeting at Seoul Peace Summit

Two Nigeria’s former presidents, Goodluck Jonathan, and Olusegun Obasanjo met at the ongoing World Summit 2020 focused on ways to ensuring peace around the world.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Jonathan expressed his delight at meeting with Obasanjo.

Jonathan served as the President of Nigeria from 2010 to 2015 while Obasanjo served as military head of state from 1976 to 1979 and later as President of Nigeria from 1999 to 2007.

Announcing their meeting, Jonathan tweeted, “I was delighted to meet His Excellency Chief Olusegun Obasanjo at the ongoing World Summit 2020 in Seoul, South Korea, where we joined leaders from across the world to make a case for lasting peace, interdependence and shared values among the world’s peoples and nations.”

The former President Jonathan had visited his successor, President Muhammad Buhari to brief him about the summit on Thursday during the closed-door meeting.

Jonathan’s Media Adviser, Mr Ikechukwu Eze, had also in a statement on Friday, disclosed that the former President would lead many other African leaders going for the summit.

The statement read in part, “A highly-selective group of several thousand delegates from around the world will be in attendance at the World Summit 2020, including current and former heads of state and government, parliamentarians, religious leaders, women leaders and civil society leaders.

“There is a growing awareness among people throughout the world of the urgent need for innovative vision and bold leadership if we are to resolve the critical issues of our time.

“With this in mind, the World Summit will bring together world leaders, whose individual and collective experience, wisdom, and insight are needed if we are to build a world of mutual understanding, sustainable peace, and prosperity for all.”