Uber passenger jumps into Lagos Lagoon

A yet-to-be-identified man on Saturday jumped into the Lagoon around the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos State.

It was learnt that the man had boarded a car-hailing service, Uber, from Gbagada to a destination in the state.

While the driver was commuting him to his destination, The PUNCH gathered that the passenger told the driver to park on the Third Mainland Bridge because he had a stomach ache.

After parking, the yet-to-be-identified man disembarked from the vehicle and jumped into the ocean around 11am.

The Public Relations Officer, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Nosa Okunbor, confirmed the incident, saying that rescue operation was ongoing.

He said, “The guy boarded Uber from Gbagada and when they got to the Third Mainland Bridge, he told the driver that he had stomach upset and that he needed to relieve himself. So when the driver parked, he got down from the vehicle, abandoned his belongings and jumped into the water.