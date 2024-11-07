The Chairman and CEO of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has stated that her office reached out to newly elected UK Conservative Party leader, Kemi Badenoch, but received no response.

Speaking on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief, Dabiri-Erewa emphasized that Nigeria would not compel Badenoch to embrace her Nigerian roots if she chooses otherwise.

“It depends on whether she embraces her Nigerian identity. We reached out to her once or twice, but there was no response. We don’t force anyone to acknowledge being Nigerian,” Dabiri-Erewa explained.

The NiDCOM chief noted the commission’s openness to engaging with Nigerians abroad who actively choose to celebrate their heritage.

She cited the example of a former Miss Universe Nigeria who reconnected with her Nigerian roots after facing challenges in South Africa.

“She then identified with Nigeria, came to Nigeria, and we hosted her. If the Nigerian blood is in you, you’re always a Nigerian,” she added.

Badenoch, born in London in 1980, spent part of her childhood in Lagos and later in the United States, where her mother worked as a lecturer.

Concluding her remarks, Dabiri-Erewa stressed that the choice to identify with Nigeria remains with Badenoch, affirming NiDCOM’s readiness to engage with anyone who identifies with Nigeria.

“We are open to working with anyone who sees themselves as Nigerian, but it’s not something we can force,” she concluded.