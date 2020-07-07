WASCE holds in August, September

The Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba, said the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) would take place between August 4 and September 5, 2020.

He also said that the decontamination of the 19, 159 registered centres for this year’s WASCE was not the sole responsibility of government as many of them were private schools.

The minister stated, “As soon as we conclude WASSCE, we will take up the NABTEB (National Business and Technical Examinations Board) and NECO (National Examinations Council) exams.”

Shedding more light on the meeting of the PTF with security chiefs, the National Coordinator of the PTF, Dr Sani Aliyu, said the task force sought their assistance in the enforcement of the use of face masks.”